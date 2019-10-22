Fannie Emily West, age 80 of Cedartown, Georgia passed away Monday morning, October 21, 2019.

She was born on June 23, 1939 in Cedartown, Georgia the daughter of the late Joseph Pink West and the late Willie Ann Newby West. She had worked for the Arrow Shirt Company for many years and retired following twenty five plus years at the closing of the manufacturing plant in Buchanan. She was a member of the South Side Baptist Church of Cedartown. In addition to her parents, Miss West was also preceded in death by, her brothers, Johnny West, Jimmy West and Bobby E. West, Sr.;

Fannie West is survived by her sisters, Helen Molock and Nancy Dodgens; her brother and sister in law, Jerry West and Beverly; sisters in law, Evelyn West, Mary Jo West and Paula West. A number of loving nephews, nieces and great nephews and nieces and great great nephews and nieces also survive.

Funeral services for Miss Fannie Emily West will be conducted on Thursday afternoon, October 24, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. from the Chapel of the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Joel A. Smith officiating. Interment will follow in the North View Cemetery.

The following Gentlemen will serve as Pallbearers: Bobby West, Steve Molock, Jesse West, Matt Molock, Brandon Ridgeway and Micah Molock.

The family will receive friends on Thursday afternoon, October 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until the funeral hour at 4:00 p.m. at the Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Miss Fannie Emily West.