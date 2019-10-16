On Saturday, October 19 from 5-8 P.M., Elevation House will host the Elevating Minds Art Show & Auction. This exciting event, held in the lobby of Heritage First Bank on Broad Street, is free and open to the public. Many of the donated works of art can be viewed at the bank now through the day of the show.

Elevating Minds is poised to be a very diverse show with appeal to a broad audience. Pieces range from culinary art to abstract art and everything in between.

“We have been blessed with such a wide variety of pieces of varying mediums. Each piece was voluntarily donated by artists all over the United States, and even a few from Europe. Artists were touched by the cause and wanted to give something to make this event as special,”

Corey Smith, volunteer organizer for the event commented. “I’m so grateful to have been able to work along side the members of Elevation House to bring this show together.”

One unique piece of artwork being auctioned in the show is that from a member of Gateway House, a Clubhouse like Elevation House in Greenville, South Carolina. The artist, CHAM, was voted Best Artist in Greenville by Creative Loafing magazine. His work retails for hundreds of dollars and depicts two views at the same time. These dual views are representative of his experience as an adult living with mental illness.

“The Elevating Minds Art Show & Auction is a component of our multi-faceted annual campaign to raise awareness around mental health while securing operating funds,” remarked Carrie Edge, Executive Director of Elevation House. “ Events like the art auction, and our upcoming Elevating Lives Concert Featuring Josh Wilson, help our organization eliminate stigma and ensure that adults in our community living with serious mental illness have an effective option for mental health recovery.”

For more information about the art show or to give to the campaign, visit www.elevationhouse.org or contact Carrie Edge at 706-413-2323.