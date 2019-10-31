East Central’s students will enjoy improvements to their school’s playground in the near future because of the money raised during their Get Fit EC fundraising event. Every year, the school PTO organizes this event in hopes of combining the message of developing a healthy mind, body and attitude with their primary fundraiser for the year. Students participate in healthy activities in the beginning of the school year and raise money collected from their community as they reach their health- centered goals. Last year, the school raised $12,030.18.

This year’s total topped that number with $13,199.17 collected, an amount revealed during the Get Fit EC celebration held in the gym every year.

Classes who met their collective marks were awarded with a T-shirt and EC educators were proud that all students received a shirt this year. As bleachers filled with Wolves, dressed in their red shirts, the faculty

prepared to show the children how excited they were about the fundraiser. In addition to a really cool prizes for the top student fundraisers and awards for the top classrooms, Principal Wesley Styles and Challenge teacher Gary Jones, Sr. had a very special surprise in store for all in the gym.

Teachers were nearly done filling plates with whipped cream in preparation for the scheduled pies-in-the-face when Mr. Fit (Jones), Mr. Health (Styles) and Willie the Wolf joined the children. Their goal was to get them pumped up about being healthy by competing in a push-up contest, a foot race and a dance off. Kids joined them on the gym floor as they danced to popular hits like “Welcome to My House”, “That’s How I Like It” by mega star Bruno Mars and “I’m the One” by pop star and heartthrob, Justin Beiber.

East Central would like to congratulate the top student fundraisers:

Harper Smith – $881.95

Anna Grace Barbieri – $814.59

Konnor Popham – $719.29

Meera Patel – $495.00

Payslie Newman – $482.90

Peyton Vicchrilli – $430.00

Britton Pinson – $355.70

Alivia Robbins – $355.00



The top two student fundraisers will get a night on the town in a limo and a Mellow Mushroom dinner. The next six students received inflatable kayaks.



The top class fundraisers are:

Davenport’s Defenders

Byington’s Beasts

Grimes’ Growlers

Doss’ BossesNichols’ Knockout



Prizes for the top classes ranged from a Sweet Frog gift certificate to a Chick-fil-A meal, and the fourth place class had the pleasure of slapping a pie in the face of Styles and Jones in front of the entire school.

Wendi Combs is a member of and works closely with the school’s PTO. She explained how this fundraiser works. “There are two ways to raise money for Get Fit EC. The first way is by getting donations from our

community,” she said, “but we also have sponsors who donate money or prizes for our event. Our students raised over $13,000. And on top of that, we also collected around $6,000 from our sponsors. Now, we do have to account for our expenses, like the T-shirts we printed for the students, but we know for sure that we will be able to put over $14,000 into our playground. We have tried other fundraisers in the past, but this made more sense to us because all of the kids get involved. This event really pulls our entire community together to help our most important resources, our children.”



“It is great to see how this community really chips in for our school,” said Styles as he wiped the remnants of whipped cream from his beard with a napkin. “This was great because it is never a burden on one single person.

I personally like fundraisers where we have one big event for the year. Obviously, we will have other smaller fundraisers that help our partners and stakeholders throughout the year, but this is the main one for us. And I

can’t brag on our PTO enough. They really go above and beyond for our school and we appreciate their help.”

Styles said this is a tradition he sees as long-lasting for East Central Elementary. And the added bonus is the things their students learn outside of the classroom by participating in this fundraiser.

“Exercise is one of the best ways I have found to relieve stress. So, if our teachers are taking care of their physical and mental health then they will be more effective in the classroom. Also, if our students are doing the

same, they will also perform better in the classroom. I think by combining a way to help our school with a way to help ourselves is a win-win for all involved. I just want our teachers, parents and students to know how proud

I am of them and what a pleasure it is to serve their school.”