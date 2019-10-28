Alfa Insurance-Greg Smith Agency, along with help from the Bartow County Fire Department, will be conducting a community donation drive. All items collected will be given to Adairsville Middle School to help meet the needs of their students. Please see the list of items needed and the drop off locations listed below. Thank you for supporting the Adairsville community!

Items of Needs (for ages 10-14):

Underwear Boys Sizes – Youth M and L Girls Sizes – Youth M and L

Socks Shoe Sizes 6 – 10.5

Belts M and L for Boys and Girls

Shampoo

Conditioner

Deodorant

Any other hygiene essentials

Winter hats, gloves, scarves, etc.

Drop Off Locations:

Alfa Insurance – Greg Smith Agency, 9 Legacy Way, Suite D, Adairsville, GA 30103

Bartow County Fire Department, Station 10, 6793 Hwy 140, Adairsville, GA 30103

Bartow County Fire Department, Station 15, 2124 Hwy 140, Adairsville, GA 30103

Contact:Greg Smith, Agent770-773-1533