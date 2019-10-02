The driver of an 18 wheeler was injured after overturning his rig on Highway 411 North at the intersection of County Road 366 on Tuesday afternoon sending his load of live chickens across into the front yard of a nearby residence.

The truck left the roadway and struck a guard rail before overturning. The driver was taken to a nearby hospital by Floyd EMS for treatment of unspecified injuries.

The McCords Fire Department, Floyd EMS, Cherokee County EMA officials, crews with the Alabama Department of Transportation and Alabama State Troopers responded to the scene.

That portion of Highway 411 was down to one lane traffic as crews removed the vehicle and worked to remove the animals from the scene.

From WEIS