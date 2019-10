A Cherokee County man was killed in a farm-related accident involving a grain auger, Tuesday afternoon at a County Road 560 address.

Floyd EMS the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and McCords Volunteer Firefighters responded to the scene around 3:30. According to Cherokee County Coroner Dr. Jeremy Deaton, 49 year old Christopher Duane Smith of Centre suffered a closed traumatic head injury and was LifeFlighted to Erlanger Medical Center in Chattanooga – where he later died.

From WEIS