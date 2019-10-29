Four Chattooga County teens were jailed this week after they were found walking on the roof of a Dollar General in Summerville.

Police were dispatched to the store just before 4 am when someone noticed someone walking on the roof.

When officers arrived they found two on the roof and the other two nearby. All four teens admitted to having been on the roof.

Reports said that Dallas Waymon Cunningham, 17, of Cloudland, Devon Leigh Bishop, 17, of Summerville, Christopher Lee Cunningham Jr., of Cloudland, and a 16 year-old juvenile, were taken into custody and charged with loitering and prowling