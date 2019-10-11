According to a report released this week by the sheriff’s department, a seventeen-year-old Chattooga High School student was arrested after a confrontation at the high school.

Reports indicate that Jaterrion Devon Williams came up to a table where another student was eating lunch. The other student didn’t want Williams to sit at the table with him or confront him. The victim was shown on video surveillance trying to leave to avoid any kind of confrontation. At that point, Williams is accused of picking up a chair and throwing it at the victim. The chair struck the victim on the right side of the face, his body and his foot.

At that point, Williams and the victim began exchanging punches and fell to the floor fighting.

Williams was charged with aggravated assault and disruption or interference with the operation of a public school.