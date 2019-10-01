Summerville police said that they found numerous bags of methamphetamine inside the body cavities of a Huntsville woman this week.

Reports said that Daona Green was stopped on Highway 48 for speeding. Officers conducted a traffic stop and proceeded to notice an open Coors Light can in the center console.

A passenger in the vehicle, Lashanda Hopkins, was then noticed to have been “moving around in a very frantic manner.”

A search of the vehicle was then performed. Offices stated that they located a small clear plastic bag of suspected meth, brass knuckles, two meth pipes, and $300 in cash. A white powder was also spotted on the floorboard where Hopkins had been sitting.

When police went to steak with Hopkins, which had been placed in a patrol car, they saw her sitting with her pants down. She proceeded to tell officers that her pants had fallen down, and that she was not hiding anything.

Once inside the jail, a detention officer found 20 small baggies of suspected meth shoved inside Hopkins’ anal area. A large clear baggie of meth was found inside her vaginal area.

Green, 25, is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, violation of the open container law, possession or use of drug-related objects, violation of the open container law, driving with defective headlights, driving with an expired tag and speeding, according to jail records.

Hopkins, 27, is charged with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, violation of the open container law, possession or use of drug-related objects, crossing a guard line with contraband, tampering with evidence, willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and violation of the open container law.