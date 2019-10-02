Centre woman was has been arrested on several counts of Animal Cruelty. At 6:00 pm Tuesday the Cherokee County Animal Shelter was placed under a state of emergency which allows for the implementation of the emergency operations plan.

At this time no details surrounding the situation are being released.

Dr. Jeremy Deaton, Consulting Veterinarian for Cherokee County Animal Control said that authorities seized 47 animals from a residence in the southern portion of the county. 47 year old Ruth Pauline Staggs of Centre has been booked in at the Cherokee County Detention Center on 47 counts of Animal Cruelty and is currently being held without bond.

Deaton said that the shelter is in need of food for these animals and is asking for the public’s assistance, if you would like to make a donation of small breed dog food and puppy food you can drop it off at the animal shelter located on the Piedmont Highway. If no one is there, Deaton said that you may simply leave it at the front door.

From WEIS radio