According to Sheriff Jeff Shaver, Cherokee County deputies arrested 56 year-old, Sondra D. Miller, of Centre, Wednesday following an altercation involving a stabbing.

Cherokee County E-911 received a call around 4:00 A.M. about the domestic violence incident. Deputies found a male on the scene that had been stabbed with a knife.

The suspect was taken into custody around 5:00 A.M. and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of second degree domestic violence, a felony. The victim was transported by Floyd EMS to an area hospital.