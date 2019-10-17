A Centre man has been indicted by a Cherokee County Grand Jury on a charge of Attempted Murder. Anthony Matthew Gilreath, age 29, is currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a $200,000 bond.

Gilreath and forty-seven-year-old Stephen Eric Parker of Lindale, Georgia were arrested June 18th in connection with the shooting of an individual the previous night, at a home on County Road 22 in the Kirk’s Grove community.

The pair was taken into custody at a residence on Highway 9 in the Ellisville area.

A third suspect, fifty-four-year-old Michael Gilreath of Rome, Georgia, was taken into custody early Thursday evening of that same week on County Road 16, in connection with the incident.

All three were charged with Attempted Murder. On the night of the shooting the victim was transported by Redmond EMS to an area medical facility, where he immediately underwent surgery, and was later listed in stable condition.

He had reportedly suffered several gunshot wounds.

What led to the shooting has never been revealed.

From AM 1180