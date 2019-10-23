A Centre man is currently being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center on a long list of charges – including 38 counts of the Fraudulent Use of a Credit/Debit Card and 24 counts of Identity Theft 1st Degree – in addition to a count of Theft of Property 1st Degree, and one count of Financial Exploitation of the Elderly.

Joseph David Hale, 19, was arrested in Tennessee on a Fugitive from Justice Warrant taken out by Leesburg Police.

Hale stands accused of taking funds from a family member, without their permission, over a lengthy period of time. That investigation by the Leesburg PD stretched from May of 2018 up until shortly before Hale’s arrest.

He was extradited from Tennessee to Cherokee County, and booked into jail locally Monday night (October 21st, 2019) just prior to 8:00 – with bond being set at $225,000.

From WEIS radio