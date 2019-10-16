The Bartow County Health Department has shut down the Budgetel Inn on Carson Loop near Cartersville.

The closure was done on Tuesday after were notified that tenants had to vacate the premises within 24 hours.

Budgetel General Manager Tisha Prater said that most people have gotten refunds for the nights already paid in advance and that the owner will try to reopen the extended stay hotel.

Reports said that several of the rooms contained roaches and flies.

Reports staid that nearly 200 people were evicted.

Prater added that she hopes to have a building back open within the next two months.