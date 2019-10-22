The City of Cartersville is rolling out their golf cart ordinance and decals. Pictured is some initial information you need to know and a link to the City of Cartersville website for all of the required documents, restrictions, and instructions!

https://www.cityofcartersville.org/604/Golf-Cart-Information?fbclid=IwAR0Uopn9HulH_ru9IWrI8d8y-H5wMOkiLn_eLEAkUxdkOewZ-RJevvHTTyc