Candace Gayle Flynt age 38 of Centre, passed away Monday, October 7th, at Redmond Regional Medical Center.

Funeral services will be 11:AM Friday, October 11th at Centre First Baptist Church with Rev. Shane Swafford and Rev. Dan Hale officiating; the body will lie-in-state at the church for 1 hour prior to the service; burial will follow in Howell cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5 until 8:PM Thursday at the funeral home.

Pallbearers include Chad Steele, Jason Johnson, Justin Irvin, Jeremy Sims, Chase Irvin, Dustin Hines.

Honorary Pallbearer will be Travis Steele.

She was preceded in death by grandparents Billy Steele and Charlie McGatha.

Survivors include her husband Billy Joe Flynt; sons, Connor Joe Flynt, Jayden Joe Flynt and Gavin Joe Flynt all of Centre; parents, Terry & Brenda McGatha of Centre, Brenda Steele Hines of Cave Spring, GA; father and mother-in-law, Rickey & Pam Flynt of Centre; brother, Preston (Katie) McGatha of Gainsville, GA; brothers-in-law, Shane & Ray Flynt both of Centre; sister, Erica (Dustin) Crow of Rome, GA; grandparents, Elizabeth Steele of Cave Spring, GA, Lucille Chamblee of Centre; nieces, Emma & Ava Flynt, Kaisley Crow.

Mrs. Flynt was a native of Cherokee County, was a homemaker and was an active member of Grace Point Church Of God.

Memorials may be made to the family c/o Perry Funeral Home or the family will accept flowers.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Candace Flynt please visit our Sympathy Store.