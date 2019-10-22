The Litter and Blight Task Force and Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful (KRFB) is calling all students Grades K-12 to participate in a poster art contest. Help us to raise awareness of how important it is to keep Rome and Floyd County Beautiful by creating poster art for our community. Tackling litter & blight is a big problem, but we can solve it by working together!

The winning artworks selected will be turned into beautiful printed posters for a community-wide awareness campaign. Students whose artwork is selected will be recognized during an unveiling ceremony at the Rome-Floyd ECO Center and their art will be turned into an official poster displayed throughout Rome and Floyd County!

To enter, students must create an environmentally-themed work of art on quality paper or poster board. All art must be 11″ x 17″ (horizontal or vertical). Students may use any material to create their art including color pencil, marker, pastel, crayon, and paint. Students may also submit original graphic design work. Bright colors will stand out! All entries must be 2-dimensional (no 3-dimensional or glued on pieces will be accepted).

Students should choose a hashtag for their art. The artwork can be inspired by one of the following hashtags or students can create their own anti-litter/ blight hashtag or phrase to include on their poster art: #KeepRomeFloydBeautiful, #BeautifulRomeGa, #BreakupWithLitter, #DriveItHome #FightTheBlight, #FromBlightedToBeautiful, #RomeFloydIsPickingUp.



Entries will be judged by members of the Rome-Floyd Litter & Blight Task Force. Art will be judged by the following criteria: 1) Clear message utilizing an anti-litter/blight hashtag or phrase relevant to the contest theme: Keep Rome-Floyd beautiful, clean and litter free. 2) Creativity, originality, artistic quality and visual clarity (is it easy to read?).

Prizes will be awarded. The students whose artwork is selected will receive a $75 gift card and their art will be utilized in the Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful 2020 Litter-Free/Blight-Free Campaign. Students will be recognized and awarded during the poster art show/unveiling party to be held in January 2020. The teacher of the student whose art is selected will receive a $75 gift card. All students with eligible submissions will be included in the poster art show exhibit to be held in January.



Contest entry is free, but students may submit only one entry. Each poster must have an entry form firmly attached to the back of the poster with tape. Entry forms are available at KeepRomeFloydBeautiful.org. Entries must be postmarked or delivered to the Rome-Floyd ECO Center at 393 Riverside Pkwy NE, Rome, GA 30161 by 3:30 PM on December 6, 2019. Office hours are Tuesday – Friday, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm.

All entries will become the property of KRFB. KRFB reserves the right to reproduce the posters for print and digital display, use the names/photos of the winners in public announcements about the contest, and display winning posters on public property. Artwork will only be returned upon request.