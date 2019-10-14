Wow! It’s already October?!

As October 31 quickly approaches kids will be asking for costumes and begging for their favorite candy. Sometimes Halloween can blind side us with expenses, but it’s possible to stay within reason. Take a look at these ideas to do this year’s Halloween on the cheap.

Instead of running to the nearest store to grab costumes for the kids, try homemade. Look around the house and get creative – you might be surprised what you can come up with!

Check out these frugal options from Wisebread.com to help get your homemade Halloween creativity flowing.

If none of those are exactly what you’re looking for, head on over to the Motherly Blog for some great no-sew costume ideas for the kiddos! Click here to read all about it. These are so easy, you can even wait until the last minute to put them together.

Depending on where you live, you may have a few trick-or-treaters that will come knocking on the 31st. Others may have a neighborhood full of kids that will be ringing that doorbell all night long. If stocking up on candy is a budget nightmare, you may want to try these ideas:

Check your Sunday paper for coupons on candy and buy whatever is on sale.

Buy generic. Candy is candy and paying name brand prices can add up.

Give out candy yourself. When you let kids grab what they want, the candy bucket will be empty in no time.

Or stay away from candy altogether and offer Halloween themed pencils, erasers, stickers, or temporary tattoos.

Have a safe and Happy Halloween!