The Teacher of the Year Selection Committee, comprised of teacher leaders, administrators, and Berry College representatives, had the daunting task of visiting each finalist in their classroom and then selecting the 2019 District Teacher of the Year, Ms. Esthela Guzman, a first-grade teacher at White Elementary!

During the visit, the committee noted, “engagement, communication, collaboration, and fun were evident in Ms. Guzman’s class.” “We saw compassion, inclusion, and respect for her students and undeniable love and excitement from her students.”

Ms. Guzman was selected from two other highly respected and admired finalists, Ms. Allie Ingle, an Exceptional Education teacher at Red Top Middle School, and Dana Hunt, a science teacher at Woodland High School. One selection committee member said it was the “hardest decision” she had to make in the 10 plus years that she had been judging. Talk about the caliber of educators in the Bartow County School System!

The Teachers of the Year from every BCSS school enjoyed a catered meal at the Booth Western Art Museum courtesy of Dr. and Mrs. Davis Nelson, and the finalists, as a group, took home more than $13,000 in prizes from almost 40 local businesses and community members!

From Bartow County Schools