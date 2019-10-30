ACT scores for the Graduating Class of 2019 in Floyd County Schools (FCS) were competitive with the state and national averages in a report released by ACT. According to information on the ACT website, “the ACT test is the nation’s most popular college entrance exam accepted and valued by all universities and colleges in the United States. The ACT is based on what students learn in high school and provides personalized information about their strengths for education and career planning.” In recent years, more FCS high school juniors and seniors have been taking the ACT than the SAT, which some consider the “gold standard” in determining a school’s success in preparing students for post-secondary education opportunities. Thus, the ACT has been growing in popularity and importance.

“I’m extremely proud of our Georgia students – and the educators who prepare them each day – for beating the nation on the ACT once again,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “I want to emphasize that this is only the fourth time in state history this has been accomplished. While there is still work to be done to ensure we are offering a well-rounded education and preparing every child for their next steps after high school, Georgia’s students and teachers continue to achieve unprecedented success.”

Overall, Georgia ranked 23rd in the nation on the ACT. The 2019 FCS ACT average composite score of 20.3 is slightly below the state and national average. Below is an infographic showing the ACT averages for the public schools in Floyd County as well as neighboring public schools in our Northwest Georgia RESA District. Note that Armuchee High School posted an average composite score of 21.2, which was the second-highest ACT score in our area, and Model High School had the seventh-highest score in the area with a 20.8; both schools exceeding the national average. Pepperell High School posted an average composite score of 20.3 for the tenth highest score in the Northwest Georgia area. There is a direct relation between a student’s performance on college entrance exams like the ACT and completing rigorous coursework (e.g., AP, honors, dual enrollment).