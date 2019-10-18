Ricky Lamar McCullough, 52 of Aragon, was jailed in Rome after reports said that he was found with Roxicet pills while at the Mapco convenience store .

McCullough was also wanted on a list of warrants for his role in despising and distributing drugs around the area.

McCullough is charged with five counts possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute, five counts possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance, sale or distribution of a dangerous drug, two counts possession of a Schedule III, IV or IV controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, use of communication facility in commission of a felony, sale of a schedule I or II controlled substance.