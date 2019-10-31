In honor of American Diabetes Month, AdventHealth Gordon is hosting a diabetes education class on Friday, Nov. 15 from 9 am to 12 pm in Conference Room A, which is accessible through the North Entrance.

“We will have diabetic-friendly food and snacks for attendees to try,” said Tonya Turner, nurse educator at AdventHealth Gordon. “We will also be giving away free glucose meters.”

Designed to provide information and education to those diagnosed with diabetes, the free class will cover topics such as blood glucose monitoring, diabetic risk reduction, living an active life, medication review, healthy eating, problem solving and healthy coping.

“I love attending the diabetes education classes at AdventHealth Gordon,” said Cathy Bryant, a regular attendee. “Each class is beneficial, and I especially enjoy trying the diabetic-friendly foods they provide. I can’t wait to try out the recipes myself!”

“I look forward to every class,” said Sharon Decamp, a regular attendee. “I always learn something new, and I like the people.”

For more information or to RSVP, please call Call706-602-7800 x2290 or 2310.