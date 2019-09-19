A two vehicle accident resulted in a man being airlifted on Wednesday .

Reports said a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on U.S. 27 when it traveled across the central turn lane and into the southbound lanes of the highway.

The Chevrolet struck a 2018 Jeep Compass in the right southbound lane. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet truck left the west edge of the roadway, overturned several times and came to a final rest on its passenger side.

The Jeep traveled off the roadway and overturned before coming to rest on its top.

The male driver of the Chevrolet pickup was life flighted. The driver of the Jeep was transported for minor injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet is suspected to have been impaired at the time of the crash and charges are pending.

Check back as details are released.