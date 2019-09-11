Heather Nichole Crowe, 31 of Cleveland, was arrested this week in Rome after reports said she used a Kingston man’s bank card information to send thousands of dollars to others.

The transactions occurred between July 8 and July 24th this year.

Reports said that Crowe sent $3,345, $925 and $1,635 to others via online apps. Crowe is charged with felony theft by taking, four counts financial transaction card fraud, three counts identity fraud and identity theft fraud when using identifying info concerning a person