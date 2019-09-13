William Donald Traylor passed away in his home Wednesday September 11, 2019 after an extended illness. Mr. Traylor was raised in the Riverside Community and lifelong resident of Rome, GA, was the son of the late James Leonard Traylor Sr and the late Ada Parris Traylor. His brothers were the late James Leonard Traylor Jr. (Frankie) and Kenneth Harold Traylor (Jean). He is preceded in death by his wife Peggy Russell Traylor and his son William Donald Traylor Jr.

Mr. Traylor is survived by his wife, Charlotte Rudd Baker Traylor and daughters, Donna Traylor Sitterding (Ron) and Dawn Traylor Henderson (Gordon). His grandchildren are Zach Sitterding (Veronica), Charley Walker, Chris Sitterding(Katherine), Jason Brownlow (Tammy), and Kimbrell Hughes (John). Great grandchildren are Cayden, Coen, and Carmen Sitterding, Ally, Bryce, and Coryn Brownlow, and Wyatt Hughes. His stepsons are David Baker (Karen), Richard Baker (Melanie) and Timothy Baker (Gina). His step grandchildren are John, Lacey, and Andrew Baker, Rachel Baker, and Brittany Mauser. His great grandchild Dallas Ivey. He also had numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Traylor was employed by General Electric Company for 41 years where he worked as an inspector overseeing transformer construction. He also co-owned and managed Pizza Roma Restaurant with his brother for 12 years. He was a lifelong attendee of Riverside Baptist Church, where he was an active member in the Ready Sunday School Class and sang in the choir. Donald also served as a former deacon and RA Teacher. He loved hunting; fly fishing, and growing tomatoes in his garden. His favorite past time was attending University of Alabama football games or watching the games on TV. He never missed a game and claimed to be Bama’s biggest fan.

Mr. Traylor was a graduate of Rome High School where he was a running back from 1951-1953, scoring 24 touchdowns during his high school career. He also played basketball and baseball, playing the positions shortstop and third base. He received 15 scholarship offers to attend colleges all over the south but chose to attend the University of Alabama where he played football during the 1953 and 1954 seasons until a knee injury ended his football career. His accomplishments include All American, All Region and All State in both football and baseball. Mr. Traylor was inducted into the Rome-Floyd Athletic Hall of Fame in 1999. He also coached numerous mite and midget football teams and helped coach church team sports throughout the years, influencing the lives of many young boys.

He will be gratly missed by his family and friends. ROLL TIDE!

Funeral services will be held at 2 P.M. on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Riverside Baptist Church with Rev. Randy Lambert and Rev. Bob Skelton officiating. Interment will follow in East View Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 11 A.M. until service hour on Saturday at Riverside Baptist Church, 48 Ash Street Rome GA. 30161.

Pallbearers include the following gentlemen: Zach Sitterding, Charley Walker, Chris Sitterding, Jason Brownlow, Cayden Sitterding, Coen Sitterding, Bryce Brownlow, John Baker, and Andrew Baker.

The family will accept flowers, or donations be made to a favorite charity.

Please visit our website, www.goodshepherdfh.net, to post tributes and view the DVD on the life of Mr. Traylor.

Parnick Jennings Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.