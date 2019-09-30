The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited Hyundai Transys Georgia Powertrain Inc. – operating as Powertech America Inc. – for exposing employees to struck-by and fall hazards after a fatality at the company’s West Point, Georgia, facility. The automobile transmission manufacturer faces $68,194 in penalties.

The employee suffered fatal injury when a transmission turnover machine activated while the employee performed maintenance.

OSHA cited Hyundai Transys Georgia Powertrain Inc. for failing to train employees to control the release of hazardous energy and use energy isolation devices. OSHA also cited the company for failing to provide lockout procedures to employees in their native language, provide fall protection and implement a hearing conservation program. OSHA conducted the inspection in conjunction with the Agency’s Regional Emphasis Program for Safety Hazards in Auto Parts Industry.

“Failure to adequately control hazardous energy is a leading cause of serious injuries and fatalities in the auto parts industry,” said OSHA Atlanta-West Area Director Jeffery Stawowy. “Employers must provide workers with the tools and information needed to ensure safety for themselves and coworkers.”

The company has 15 business days from receipt of the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission.

