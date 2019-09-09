Tyler James Curby infant son of Steven Curby and Tammy Huckaby passed away Wednesday September 4, 2019.

Tyler was born September 2, 2019 in Atlanta Georgia.

Surviving are Father and Mother Steven Curby and Tammy Huckaby, Brothers Devin, Tydon Huckaby, Dylan Curby, Sister Callie Curby, Paternal Grand Parents David & Beverly Curby Sr., Maternal Grand Parents Kay Hulsey & Dennis Vines and Sharon, Maternal Great Grandmother Barbara Bagley and a number of aunts & uncles also surviving.

Funeral services for Tyler James Curby will be conducted Monday September 9, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Chapel of The Lester Litesey Funeral Home with Rev. Jamie Newsome officiating. The family will receive friend Monday September 9, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour.

Condolences can be made to the family by visiting our website at www.liteseyfh.com and sign the online Guest Book.

