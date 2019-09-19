Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader said that the third shooting victim from an incident on August 27th has died.

Reports said that 46 year-old Daryl Marsh died after initially surviving the triple shooting near the Floyd and Chattooga County line in Holland.

The suspect, Steven Mauldin, will now be facing additional charges.

PREVIOUS

Double murder suspect James Mauldin has been captured in Coweta County.

Authorities said that Mauldin fled Chattooga County, drove south into Floyd County and eventually to Norcross where he picked up his ex-girlfriend.

Authorities stated that the woman initially got into the car but when she insisted that she got out Mauldin pulled a gun on her and refused to allow her to leave.

That is when they dove to Moody, Alabama and stayed at a Super 8 motel. The woman was able to contact hotel staff and let them know that she had been kidnapped. It was then Mauldin fled and came back to Georgia.

PREVIOUS

Arrest warrants have been issued for 38-year old Steven James Mauldin, who is accused of a double murder on the Chattooga-Floyd County line at 13023 Highway 100 on Tuesday.

Mauldin is wanted on the charges of two counts of Murder along with other related charges.

Mauldin is believed to be in a silver 2003 Honda Civic – with the Georgia license plate # of – RMR8244. According to sources Mauldin fled to Alabama where he was spotted in Moody, near Birmingham, heading toward I20. Authorities say Mauldin left his ex-girlfriend at a gas station. She told police he kidnapped her.

Mauldin is described as five-feet-seven inches tall (5’7”), weighing approximately 185 pounds – he is considered armed and dangerous.

The victims of the shooting have been identified as Joe Edward Brown, 35, and his mother 61 year-old Linda Mae Everett.

PREVIOUS

Chattooga County authorities have confirmed a triple shooting on the Floyd County line Tuesday morning.

The shooting occurred in the Holland Community on Highway 100.

According to Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader, two people are dead and one person has been transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators are still working to determine if there were additional persons involved in the shooting.

Numerous law enforcement agencies are on scene as well as a K9 deputy.

Check back as information becomes available.