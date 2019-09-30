Trina Cheeks, age 43 of Cedartown, Georgia passed away on Wednesday morning, September 25, 2019.

Trina was born on December 1, 1975 in Rome, Georgia a daughter of the late Vernon Smith and the late Phillis Cheeks Salmon. Prior to her illness she had worked for the Hon Company and also Cedar Hill Assisted Living. She was a member of the Young’s Grove Baptist Church.

Trina is survived by her husband/companion of twenty one years, Gabriel Harris, Sr; sons, Cody Cheeks, Zach Bright, Tyler Crawford, Gabriel Harris, Jr., and Marcus Cheeks; daughters, Katrina Harris, Alexis Cheeks and Ansley Harris; sisters, Melody Warren, Beverly Reed, Marie Salmon and Jana Crawford; god daughter, Zannah Williams; god son Preston Williams; grandchildren, Bentley Cheeks, Mackenzie Wilson, Braydon Pegg, Harper Bright, Rylan Bright and baby girl Lyla Crawford due on October 6th.

Funeral services for Trina Cheeks will be conducted on Saturday afternoon, September 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. from the Valley View Baptist Church with Rev. Ted Porterfield officiating. Interment will follow in the Valley View Cemetery.

The family will receive friends on Saturday afternoon, September 28, from 12 noon until 2:00 p.m. at the Valley View Baptist Church.

The following Gentlemen have been ask to serve as Pallbearers: Desmond Blue, Darrion Blue, Dericus Blue, Justin Pike, Jason Lee Warren, Joey Williams. Honorary Pallbearers are Demetrice “Buddy Roe” Holmes and Bryant Davis, Jr.

The Lester C. Litesey Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for Trina Cheeks.