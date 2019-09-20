According to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver, three suspects were taken into custody minutes after they burglarized a residence on County Road 34.

The trio, Jeffery D. Perry, 20 of Centre, Dontavious K. Stubbs, 19 of Leesburg, and a male juvenile, forcibly entered the residence and discovered the home was occupied when they made entry. The three fled the residence in a vehicle and were quickly apprehended by Sheriff’s Office investigators and deputies near the intersection of County Road 83 and U.S. Highway 411. Perry and Stubbs were transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of first degree burglary, unlawful possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

The juvenile was transported to the Coosa Valley Detention facility.