Agents of the GBI Gang Task Force, the West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office, along with law enforcement officers of the Georgia State Patrol, Clayton County Sheriff’s Office, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta Police Department, and Clayton County District Attorney’s Office, arrested three individuals while executing three search warrants in the Metro Atlanta area. These arrests are part of an ongoing investigation into drug distribution and firearms possession by subjects associated with a criminal street gang known as “59 Brim Bloods.”

Through this collaborative law enforcement investigation, the following individuals were arrested:

Jahsian James Lee, 23, of Atlanta, Georgia was arrested on nine counts of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Eric Xavier Claros, 25, of Locust Grove, Georgia was arrested on nine counts of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. An additional two counts of carrying a concealed weapon and six counts of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act are pending against Claros in Henry County.

Houston Thomas Glasco, 26, of Riverdale, Georgia was arrested on 10 Counts of the Georgia Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.

Agents seized small quantities of promethazine, alprazolam, and marijuana. Two handguns were also seized. The investigation continues.

For additional information about the GBI Gang Task Force and/or West Metro RDEO or to provide tips on criminal activity look for westmetro on twitter or follow on Facebook @wmrdeo and/or Instagram @wmetrordeo.

The GBI West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office is a multi-agency unit that consists of the following agencies and services 36 counties: the GBI, Carrollton Police Department, Villa Rica Police Department, Bowden Police Department, Lagrange Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Newnan Police Department, Atlanta Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, and Heard County Sheriff’s Office.