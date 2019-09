A 17 year old male individual was seriously injured after being struck by a boat propeller while he was swimming in Weiss Lake near the State Boat Docks on the Causeway in Cedar Bluff on Saturday afternoon.

The victim was airlifted from the State Docks to a nearby Trauma Center for treatment.

The Centre Fire Department, Floyd EMS, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Alabama Marine Police were called to the scene.

No word at this time on the condition if the victim.

From WEIS radio