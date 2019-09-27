Tammy Leigh Weeks Baine, age 60 of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, September 25th at her residence.

A memorial service will be held 1 PM Saturday, September 28th at the Perry Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 PM at the funeral home.

Survivors include her husband, G.W. Baine; sons, Michael Blu Keasler and Bo Keasler both of Centre; mother, Janet Weeks of Centre; step daughter, Brenna Ann Shipley of McCalla; daughter-in-law, Dawn Williams of Centre; brother, Lee Weeks of Centre; sisters, Nikki Weeks of Centre, Tina Lindsey of Centre; grandchildren, Lorelei Keasler, Carter Keasler, Jessica Medley, Joshua Shipley; great grandchildren, Jordan & Savannah Medley; several nieces & nephews.

Mrs. Baine was a native of Cherokee County, the daughter of the late Doyle Weeks and was a U.S. Census Taker.

Perry Funeral Home Directing.

www.perryfuneral.net