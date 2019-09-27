Tammy Leigh Weeks Baine, age 60 of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, September 25th at her residence.
A memorial service will be held 1 PM Saturday, September 28th at the Perry Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1 PM at the funeral home.
Survivors include her husband, G.W. Baine; sons, Michael Blu Keasler and Bo Keasler both of Centre; mother, Janet Weeks of Centre; step daughter, Brenna Ann Shipley of McCalla; daughter-in-law, Dawn Williams of Centre; brother, Lee Weeks of Centre; sisters, Nikki Weeks of Centre, Tina Lindsey of Centre; grandchildren, Lorelei Keasler, Carter Keasler, Jessica Medley, Joshua Shipley; great grandchildren, Jordan & Savannah Medley; several nieces & nephews.
Mrs. Baine was a native of Cherokee County, the daughter of the late Doyle Weeks and was a U.S. Census Taker.
Perry Funeral Home Directing.
www.perryfuneral.net
Tammy Leigh Weeks Baine, age 60 of Fort Payne
Tammy Leigh Weeks Baine, age 60 of Fort Payne, passed away Wednesday, September 25th at her residence.