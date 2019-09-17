A Gaylesville man is behind bars after attempting to elude Alabama law enforcement officers on Monday afternoon.

According to Cedar Bluff Police Investigator Chris O’Neal, while patrolling on Highway 68 K-9 Officer Chris Vaughn observed an S-10 pickup truck without a tag and recognized the driver as Waylon Dale Epps, who Vaughn knew had outstanding arrests warrants.

When Vaughn turned around and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, Epps sped away through Gaylesville onto County Road 91 and traveled onto County Road 56 then County Road 97 and back on County Road 56 into Chattooga County, Georgia.

With assistance from the Chattooga Sheriff’s Office, Epps was stopped on Highway 100. Officers found a quantity of meth in addition to a shotgun. Chattooga County authorities have charged Epps with drugs and weapons charges and possibly other pending charges.

Epps will also face charges for warrants from the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar Bluff Police and Floyd County. Epps was wanted on outstanding warrants for assault and driving while revoked in Cherokee County and for a seatbelt violation and for failing to appear out of Floyd County.

Cherokee County deputies and the Georgia State Patrol also assisted.

From weis radio