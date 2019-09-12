Sharon Mease Murdock, age 68, of Centre, Alabama, passed away on, Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at her residence.

Sharon was born in Asheville, North Carolina, on July 28th 1951, the oldest daughter of, Patty Jennings Mease and the late Vaughn George Mease Sr. Sharon graduated class of 1969 from Enka High School, then from Genevieve’s Secretarial College in 1970. Sharon was a Godly woman who never met a stranger and you could always find her outside working with her flowers or simply enjoying nature. She loved the Lord and her family with all her heart. Sharon is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jack Edward Murdock of Centre, AL, daughter Cason Murdock Beck and her husband Chris Beck of Cedar Bluff, AL, her stepson Shayne R. Murdock and his wife Kimberly Murdock of Tallapoosa, GA, her stepdaughter Candy Murdock Holland and her husband Billy of Roanoke, AL., her mother, Patty Jennings Mease of Candler,NC, her sister Dawn Mease Blankenship and her husband James Blankenship of Statham, GA, and her brother Vaughn George Mease Jr of Shelby, NC. Her grandchildren, Brody Beck, Barrett Beck, Bristol Beck, Jordan Murdock Kierbrow, Kayla Williams, Kamryn Cox, Darby Murdock, Stevie Murdock, Jaxson Murdock, Autumn Holland, and Kristen Holland and Billy Holland Jr. Her niece Wendy Setzer and her husband John Setzer, Tiffany Smith and her husband Kirk Smith. Her nephew Vaughn George Mease III and his wife Kelsie. Her great nieces, Riley Setzer, Lyla Setzer, Ellie Smith, and Georgia Smith. Along with several great grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September 14, from 6:00-8:00 PM EST at Salmon Funeral Home, 2516 New Calhoun Hwy, NE, Rome, GA, 30161. Funeral Services will be held at White Rock Baptist Church in Candler, NC. On, Monday, September 16, 2019. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 12:00 PM. Internment will follow after the service in the church cemetery.

Salmon Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Sharon Mease Murdock.