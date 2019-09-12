Rome police are investigating a robbery that occurred just before 11 pm Tuesday at the Calhoun Quick Stop on Calhoun Avenue.

Reports said that the suspect, described as a black male, jumped the counter and pointed a silver hand gun at the store owner before demanding money.

The suspect made the owner lie down on the floor before taking his cellphone and fleeing the store with close to $900 in cash.

Security footage showed that the suspect was wearing a blue poncho, a light colored hoodie, blue jeans and dark shoes.

The owner’s cell phone was later recovered from a ditch near the intersection of Hunter Street and Chester Street.