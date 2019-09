Rome Police are continuing to investigate a reported armed robbery at the Maple Quick Stop Tuesday night.

Reports said that the suspect entered the store at 1912 Maple Avenue with a handgun, jumped the counter and demanded money.

The suspect proceeded to flee with $2,000 and a carton of cigarettes in hand.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a mask and a hoodie. He was last seen heading toward East 19th street on foot.