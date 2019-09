Cory Trevor Brock, 43 of Rome, was jailed this week after reports said he cashed stolen checks around Rome.

Reports said Brock cashed a check for $840.94 at United Community Bank in Armuchee. Reports added that he also attempted to cash a check for $1,240.94 at the same bank before driving off.

He was later found to be in possession of two other stolen checks written for $840.94 and another for $550.

Brock is charged with four counts fourth degree forgery.