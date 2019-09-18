A 31 year-old Rome man, Joshua Seals Trapp, was arrested for the second time in weeks after incidents with his 22 year-old girlfriend. This time, reports said Trapp “intended to murder” her.

Reports said that Trapp shoved the woman to the ground, causing her to hit her head, which led to a severe brain bleed.

Reports added that Trapp then began to choke her to death before beginning to kick her while confining her to the home.

Trapp is charged with two counts aggravated assault, aggravated battery, battery, and false imprisonment.