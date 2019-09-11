The Rome–Floyd Recycling Center will host a Residential Only Household Hazardous Waste and Electronics Collection Event this weekend at the Recycling Center at 412 Lavender Drive in West Rome.

The event will be held from 9 am – 3 pm. Please call 706-291-5266 for an appointment. Items typically collected at these events include old paint, oil, herbicides and pesticides along with computers, televisions, recorders and most any peripheral type equipment like printers and keyboards.

According to Michael Skeen, Director of Public Works for Floyd County, ‘We only have 3 of these events per year and they are very popular. Our limit is 360 vehicles so be sure and call the Center before 5 pm on Friday to get an appointment.’ All hands will be outside working the event on Saturday so no calls will be accepted during the event.