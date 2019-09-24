Rome City Commissioners approved an ordinance that will now allow for the installation of speed detection cameras in school zones in the city limits.

Commissioner Wendy Davis, who voted “No” said that she would have liked to have waited to see other cities try it out and see if they worked or not.

Commissioners Jamie Doss and Bill Irmscher also voted against the ordinance.

Doss said, “The fact that you do not realize that you’ve done something wrong until you get a ticket in the mail, I’m not sure that’s going to create a safer school zone. “