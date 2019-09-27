Rev. Wilber Lewis Pope, age 87, of Silver Creek, passed away Tuesday evening, September 24, 2019, in a local hospital.

Rev. Pope was born in Lebanon, TN on July 21, 1932, son of the late James Wilber Pope and the late Obera Andrews Pope. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Maebell Balding, and by 3 brothers, Vernon, Wesley, and Lloyd Pope. Rev. Pope was a veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He taught elementary school for several years in Phenix City, AL, Woodstock, GA, and Menlo, GA. Following his teaching career, he with his wife, co-founded and served as Pastors at Lighthouse Church of Rome for many years. Lately, they had attended The Church at Liberty Square in Cartersville.

Survivors include his wife, Rev. Etta Delores Day Pope, to whom he was married on December 20, 1958; a daughter, Jackie Pope Cantrell (Tony), Rome; 3 sons, Tony Pope (Tammie), Cedar Bluff, AL, Michael Pope, Rome, and David Pope, Los Angeles, CA; 11 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 3pm in the Chapel at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, with the Rev. Clifford Free officiating. Interment will follow in Rome Memorial Park.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Friday from 1pm until the service hour.

Rev. Pope’s sons and grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.