Coosa Valley Credit Union (CVCU), Northwest Georgia’s largest credit union, is proud to announce that CVCU President and CEO Andy F. Harris has been nominated for an IMPACT Award by the Cartersville-Bartow Chamber. The IMPACT Awards are designed to recognize emerging leaders within the Chamber community. These individuals are leading the field in their line of work and are making a significant difference in their community through their service to others. Harris was nominated for his exemplary leadership, direction and passion for putting people before profits within the Northwest Georgia community.

“We are extremely proud of Andy for being nominated for this well-deserved award,” said Cleve Hartley, Board Chairman for CVCU. “Andy fully embodies what being a progressive leader is about, and his dedication to shaping positive change within the community has significantly impacted our members, employees and organizations. We are very fortunate to have someone of his caliber leading our team.”

In order to be considered for this prestigious award, nominees must be under the age of 40 as of September 30 and employed by a Chamber Member organization. They should be professional leaders who have demonstrated a strong record of innovation and outstanding performance. Final winners will be announced November 5th at the Chamber’s Quarterly Luncheon.