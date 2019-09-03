Public Animal Welfare Services (P.A.W.S.) has taken in 40 medium-sized, mixed-breed dogs from a Wax Road home that were part of an apparent animal hoarding case.

“All animals appear to be in good health and have been fed well,” Says P.A.W.S. director Jeffery Mitchell “We are working with the owner closely through this and she agreed that things have gotten out of hand. All animals appear to be of mixed breeds and are apparently the result of overbreeding. This started as only a few animals and quickly became more because of none of these animals being altered”.

P.A.W.S. is working closely with local rescues to network these animals and find rescue placement or homes for them.

All 40 dogs will be examined and given vaccinations, deworming, and flea treatment from shelter staff before being placed up for adoption.

Contact the facility if you are interested in adopting one of these animals or donating to their care.