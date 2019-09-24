The Georgia Department of Transportation awarded northwest Georgia more than $2.6 million for two maintenance contracts. The contracts were part of nearly $46 million awarded by GDOT across the state.



The two contracts are mainly focused on the upkeep and repair of existing roads and bridges. The largest of the two contracts will improve roads in Murray County. Approximately 3.8 miles of Highway 52 will be resurfaced from south of Dewberry Church Road to just north of Duvall Road. The $1.78 million project is scheduled to be completed by July 31, 2020.



The second contract provides $800,000 for bridges in Catoosa and Whitfield counties to receive repairs and maintenance, a project that is expected to be completed late next year.



The two contracts join almost $447 million in GDOT projects in District 6, which spans 17 counties in northwest Georgia. The projects range from resurfacing roadways to building and expanding highways and interstates to better handle the growing volume of traffic and provide safer driving conditions.



“It’s important that we maintain our roadway infrastructure,” said GDOT District 6 Engineer Grant Waldrop. “These projects will ensure that our roads remain in good condition for years to come.”