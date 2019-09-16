A new Reduced Conflict U-Turn (RCUT) at the intersection of State Road 1 and Black Buffs Road in Rome will improve safety and should be completed in the coming weeks, according to the Georgia Department of Transportation.



The new traffic design will not affect drivers on SR 1, but it will require motorists on Black Buffs Road to turn right onto SR 1 and then perform a U-turn before turning back onto Black Buffs Road.



RCUTs have been shown to reduce crashes and fatalities in areas where they have been installed. The RCUT on SR 1 is already in use, and GDOT expects to complete construction by early October.



The public is urged to “know before you go.” For real-time information on active construction, incidents and more, call 511 or visit www511ga.org before you get into your car.