Mrs. Verna Ruth Towe, age 71, of Rome, GA, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019, at a local hospital.

Mrs. Towe was born in Rome, GA on July 2, 1948, daughter of the late Charles William Gravley and the late Azzie Mae Parson Gravley. She was a graduate of West Rome High School and graduated from Shorter College with a B.S. degree in Business Administration. Prior to her retirement, she was the Quality Service Administrator with CCHSFS. Along with her husband, she also served as an Associate Pastor of Little Creek Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her children, Barry, Larry and Amy Towe.

Survivors include her husband, Rev. Franklin Towe; her children, Jeramy Towe, and his wife, Shelia, of Cartersville, and Buffy Towe of Rome; a sister, Charlotte Owens, and her husband, Terry, and a brother, Ronnie Gravley, all of Rome; 5 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 11am at Little Creek Baptist Church. The Rev. Adrian Langston and the Rev. Ricky Studdard will officiate. Interment will follow in Oaknoll Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Bill Towe conducting the graveside service.

The family will receive friends at Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, on Monday from 6 until 8pm. At other hours, they may be contacted at the residence.

Pallbearers serving are asked to assemble at the church at 10:30am on Tuesday and include: Terry Owens, Daniel Towe, Lane Hollis, Shawn Churchfield, Kyle and Doug Tolbert.

Henderson & Sons Funeral Home, South Chapel, has charge of the funeral arrangements.