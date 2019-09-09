Mrs. Teresa Faye “Granny T” Pickle, age 60 of the Ridgeway Community, Trion, passed away Sunday, September 08, 2019 at the Floyd Medical Center.

Mrs. Pickle was born in Rome, Georgia on March 17, 1959, daughter of Betty Louise Fowler Miller and the late Dallas Adwell Duvall. She loved to make crafts and spending time with her grandchildren. In addition to her father, Mrs. Pickle was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Redwine and a brother, Danny Duvall.

Mrs. Pickle is survived by her husband, Jonathan Pickle; daughters and sons-in-law, Misty and Scott Clements, Haley Caldwell, Melanie Hampton; Kiley and Michael Cochran and Dedra and Jody Whittemore; son and daughter-in-law, Dale and April Fox; mother and stepfather, Betty and Jerry Miller; grandchildren, Michaela Bartlett, Damien Agan, Preston Hampton, Jerrika Hampton, Joseph Hampton, Lexy Cochran, Leah Cochran, Landon Clements, Brandon Clements, Jesse Whittemore, Evan Whittemore, Lana Whittemore, Alex Whittemore, Eric Fox, and Brandon Fox; one great grandson, Jayce Bailey; Special Friend, Jan Kilgo; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Pickle will be held Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. in the Petitt Chapel of the Coffman Funeral Home with Pastor Adrian Craig officiating. Interment will follow in the West Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Scott Clements, Michael Cochran, Dale Fox, Paul Chamlee, Cole Thomas, and Rob Johnson. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jody Whittemore, Jeremy Pickle and Joseph Thomas.

Mrs. Pickle will be in state at the Coffman Funeral Home where the family will receive friends Tuesday evening from 6:00 – 8:00 P.M.

Coffman Funeral Home, Petitt Chapel is honored to be serving the family of Mrs. Teresa Faye "Granny T" Pickle.