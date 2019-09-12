Mrs. Shirley Louise Packer Benefield, age 82 of Cedartown, Georgia, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1937 in Lindale, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late William and Pauline Miller Packer.

Mrs. Benefield is survived by her husband, Noah Albert Benefield; daughter, Kim Allen (Dennis); sons, Tim Benefield and David Benefield; sisters, Francis Pope, Imogene Wood and Sandra Youngblood; brother, James Packer; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Benefield is preceded in death by her parents; sons, Chris Benefield, Daniel Benefield, Phillip Benefield and Jeffrey Benefield and sister, Hazel Barker.

A private graveside service for Mrs. Shirley Louise Packer Benefield will be held at a later date.

The family respectfully request that all floral arrangements be omitted.

