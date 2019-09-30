Mrs. Ruby “Inez” Sharpe, age 97, of Cartersville, passed away September 28, 2019 at Maple Ridge Health Care.

She was born in Atlanta, Georgia, March 3, 1923, daughter of the late Bishop Marvin Slate and Azealia Bell Henry Slate. She was a member of Oakland Heights Baptist Church. She retired from Antiqua Carpets and was a talented seamstress. She liked gardening, was an avid reader, and enjoyed working crossword puzzles. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Sharpe; granddaughter, Sandra Wilkey; great grandson, Dennis Dial; and 12 brothers and sisters.

Survivors include her daughter, Anne and Rev. C.E. Wilkey; grandchildren, LaVangia and Lance Diddle, Linda Smith, and Douglas Wilkey; 8 great grandchildren, 9 great great grandchildren, and 1 great great great granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 1:00 PM from the chapel of Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville with Reverends C.E. Wilkey and Jerry Atkins officiating. Interment will follow in Whitefield Memorial Garden, Dalton. Pallbearers will be Tony Helton, Lance Diddle, Tom Smith, Nathan Wilkey, Avery Jenkins, and Austin Helton.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 11:00 AM until 1:00PM at Barton Funeral Home, Adairsville.

The family wishes to thank all of the staff of Maple Ridge Health Care for their exceptional care.

R. Dudley Barton & Son Funeral Home, Adairsville, will be in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Ruby “Inez” Sharpe.